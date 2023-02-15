Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2023 Response Sheet released at gate.iitk.ac.in, download link here

GATE 2023 Response Sheet released at gate.iitk.ac.in, download link here

Updated on Feb 15, 2023 09:29 PM IST

GATE 2023 Response Sheet has been released. Candidates can download the response sheet through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released GATE 2023 Response Sheet. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check and download the response sheet through the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

The examination was conducted by the Institute on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The answer key will be available on February 21, 2023 and submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys can be done from February 22 to February 25, 2023. The results will be announced on March 16, 2023. The score card will be available to candidates on March 21, 2023.

Direct link to download GATE 2023 Response Sheet

GATE 2023 Response Sheet: How to download

To check the response sheet, candidates can follow these steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
  • Go to login link and a new page will open.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your responses will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the responses and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

