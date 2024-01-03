close_game
GATE 2024 admit card today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 03, 2024 08:41 AM IST

GATE 2024: Admit cards can be downloaded from the website gate2024.iisc.ac.in, once released.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will issue admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2024 today, January 3. Admit cards can be downloaded from the website gate2024.iisc.ac.in, once released.

The exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 at exam centres across the country.

The examination will be held in two shifts – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

In the test papers, there will be two sections containing questions on general aptitude (GA) and candidates' selected subjects. It will be a computer-based test (CBT).

When released, candidates can download GATE admit cards by following these steps:

How to download GATE 2024 admit card

  1. Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in.
  2. Open the admit card download link.
  3. Enter your credentials and log in.
  4. Check and download the GATE admit card.

GATE tests candidates' understanding of various undergraduate Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities subjects.

GATE score can be used for admission and financial assistance for master's and doctorate programmes. Some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.

