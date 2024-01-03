close_game
GATE 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: IISc Bangalore to issue hall tickets today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in
GATE 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: IISc Bangalore to issue hall tickets today on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Jan 03, 2024 11:04 AM IST
GATE 2024 Admit Card Live Updates: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will release admit cards or hall tickets of the Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering or GATE 2024 today, January 3, on the website gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE 2024 admit card live updates (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The exam will take place on February 3, 4, 10 and 11. There will be two shifts – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

On GATE admit cards, candidates can check details of their exam centres, cities, paper timing, reporting time and exam day guidelines. When available, the direct link to download admit cards will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

    How to download admit card of GATE 2024?

    Visit the examination website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

    Now, open the link for downloading the admit card.

    Enter your credentials, and log in.

    Download the admit card.

    Where to check GATE admit card

    GATE admit cards will be issued on the official website of the examination – gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

    GATE 2024 admit cards releasing today

    Admit cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be issued today, January 3.

