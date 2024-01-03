GATE 2024: From jobs in top PSUs to admission in top-tier universities, here's what you can do with your score

GATE 2024, a national-level exam that assesses a candidate's understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities, will be organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) this year. While the GATE score is used by candidates to seek admission into postgraduate and doctoral programmes at universities, various other opportunities can be explored with the GATE score.(Agencies File Photo)

The exam will take place on February 3, 4, 10 and 11. There will be two shifts – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit cards for GATE 2024 will be released today by IISc Bengaluru.

There will be a total of 30 test papers comprising full papers and sectional papers. According to IISc Bengaluru, candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results.

Admission

According to IISc, candidates with a valid GATE score can seek admission to:

(i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities; and

(ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities,

in the institutions supported by the MoE and other Government agencies.

Financial Assistance

Candidates with valid GATE scores and seeking admission to Master's or Doctoral programs can also seek financial assistance towards their respective programmes.

Financial Assistance given to M.Tech students is Rs. 12,400 per month and is generally paid for 22 months.

Financial Assistance is also given for Ph.D. programs (Direct Ph.D. after B.E./B.Tech/M.Sc equivalent with a valid GATE score) which amounts to Rs. 37,000 per month for the first two years and Rs. 42,000 per month from the third to the fifth year.

Recruitment

Candidates with a valid score can not only seek admission or financial education but can also try their hand at getting recruited in various public sector undertakings (PSUs) that consider the GATE score in the recruitment process.

According to IISc, the following are some of the PSUs that have been using the GATE score to recruit candidates:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Coal India Limited (CIL) Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL) Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Engineers India Limited (EIL) Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL) National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) NLC India Limited (NLCIL) National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)

