GATE 2024 admit card out on gate2024.iisc.ac.in, here's how to download

Admit cards of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) have been released. Organising institute IISc Bangalore has issued GATE 2024 admit cards on the website gate2024.ac.in and candidates can download it using their login credentials. GATE 2024 admit card live updates GATE 2024 admit card out on gate.iisc.ac.in, here's how to download

The GATE exam is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10 and 11. The examination will be held in two shifts – from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule given on the website.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to verify the details mentioned, such as exam centre name, paper timings, reporting time, etc. They should also check if the photo, signature, name, etc., have been printed correctly. In case of any error, they should report it immediately.

Direct link to download GATE 2024 admit card

Steps to download GATE 2024 admit card

Go to the exam website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Open the admit card download link given on the home page.

Enter your login details.

Submit it and download the GATE admit card.

GATE is a national-level exam in various undergraduate subjects of Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities streams.

GATE scores are used for admission and financial assistance for master's and doctorate programmes. Some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) also use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.