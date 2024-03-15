GATE 2024 final answer key released at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, download link here

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has released the GATE 2024 final answer key today, March 15. Candidates can check the final answer key through the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 examination was held on 3, 4 and, 10, 11 February 2024. GATE 2024 final answer key out at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024 results will be announced tomorrow, March 16. Candidates who took the test can get their scorecard from the official website on March 23, 2024. Only the scorecards of qualified candidates will be available for download.

GATE 2024 final answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the GATE Paper link

Next, click on the “GATE 2024 MASTER QUESTION PAPERS AND ANSWER KEYS”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the final answer key and take the print for future reference.