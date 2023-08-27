GATE 2024 Information Brochure Released by IISc Bangalore; Registration open from August 30

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 information brochure has been released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. According to the schedule, the registration process is expected to begin on August 30. Candidates can apply for the examination through the official site of IISC GATE at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. GATE 2024 Information Brochure Released: Registration Begins from August 30

The exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on January 3, 2023. The exam will be held in two sessions forenoon and afternoon. GATE 2024 will be held at several centres spread across more than 200 cities/towns in India only.

The registration procedure was originally supposed to start on August 24, however, that date has been postponed. The deadline for applications, according to the official website, is September 29, 2023. The extended period will end on October 13, 2023. The GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21 and the GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16, 2024.

GATE 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹900 for Female/SC/ ST/PwD candidates for the regular period and ₹1400 for the extended period.

For other candidates, the application fee is ₹1800 for the regular period and ₹2300 for the extended period.

There will be a total of 30 test papers. GATE 2024 test papers will be in English and entirely of the objective type. There are three different kinds of questions: multiple-choice (MCQ), multiple-selection (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT).In MCQs, only one out of four options is correct. In MSQs, one or more than one out of four options is/are correct; and for NAT questions, the answer must be keyed in using a virtual keypad. The candidates must use only the on-screen virtual calculator provided for their calculations.

GATE 2024 will have a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of GATE 2023 at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON