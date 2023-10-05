GATE 2024: Last date to apply without late fee on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

The extended window to apply without late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 will close today, October 5. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Beyond this deadline, candidates can also apply for the exam till October 13 but during this time, they have to pay a late fee. GATE 2024: Last date to apply on gate2024.iisc.ac.in without late fee(HT FILE)

The application fee for SC, SG and PwD candidates is ₹900 during the regular. During the extended period, the fee for these categories is ₹1,400.

For others, the fee is ₹1,800 during the regular and ₹2,300 during the extended period.

As per the schedule announced by organising institute IISc Bangalore, application forms can be edited from November 7 to 11.

GATE 2024 will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 next year. Candidates' responses will be uploaded on the website on February 13 and answer keys will be released on February 21.

GATE 2024 result is scheduled for March 16.

The minimum education qualification for Indian nationals is an undergraduate degree from a recognised university in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities.

Those who are in the final year/semester of their UG degree in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture or Humanities are also eligible to appear in the examination.

