GATE 2024 registration likely to open tomorrow on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

GATE 2024 registration likely to open tomorrow on gate2024.iisc.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 23, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is likely to open the registration portal of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 tomorrow, August 24. Candidates who will appear in the examination can check gate2024.iisc.ac.in for application form link and other information.

GATE 2024 registration likely from tomorrow on gate2024.iisc.ac.in (PTI/For representation)
The exam is scheduled to begin on February 3, 2024 and the detailed schedule can be checked on the exam website.

registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 on August 24, 2023. The institute has launched the exam website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in – and as per information displayed, the exam will begin on February 3. The detailed schedule of the exam is also available.

IISc has informed that a new paper – Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA) – will be introduced in GATE from 2024.

The aptitude test will be held in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on February 3, 4, 10 and 11.

The GATE is to test candidates' understanding in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture and Humanities.

Result of GATE is used for admission and financial assistance for masters and doctorate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Humanities subjects.

Some PSUs also use GATE result in their recruitment processes.

