GATE 2024 website launched; Registration likely from August 24, exam from Feb 3

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is likely to begin registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 on August 24, 2023. The institute has launched the exam website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in – and as per information displayed, the exam will begin on February 3. The detailed schedule of the exam is also available. GATE 2024 website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in, launched

In 2024, a new paper will be introduced in GATE – Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA), IISc said.

The exam will be held on February 3, 4, 10 and 11. The morning shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The GATE exam tests candidates' understanding in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture and Humanities.

GATE score can be used for admission and financial assistance for masters and doctorate programmes in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Humanities.

These Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE score in their recruitment processes: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Engineers India Limited (EIL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDSL), National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), NLC India Limited (NLCIL), National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), etc.

