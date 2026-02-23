GATE 2026 answer key, response sheet released at gate2026.iitg.ac.in, direct link to download here
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 answer key and response sheet, available on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can download it by logging in. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, assesses knowledge across various subjects and will announce results on March 19, 2026.
The official website reads, "Candidate Response URL, Master Question Paper, and Answer Key of the Master Question Paper are uploaded in the GOAPS Portal."
Direct link to download GATE 2026 answer key, response sheet
GATE 2026 answer key, response sheet: How to download
To download the answer key, response sheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the offcial website of GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
2. Click on GATE 2026 answer key, response sheet link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your response sheet, answer key will be displayed.
5. Check the answer key and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2026) on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The test papers consisted of three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT).
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that tests candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts/ Humanities. The exam was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
The GATE 2026 result will be announced on March 19, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT GATE.
