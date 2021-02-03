GPAT 2021: Application correction window opens at gpat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the GPAT 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at gpat.nta.nic.in.

The agency will conduct the computer-based GPAT 2021 examination on February 22 and 27, 2021. The entrance examination is held for admission to various Masters of Pharmacy (MPharm) programmes.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes in their name, parents' names, address, educational qualifications, and photographs.

How to make corrections:

Visit the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Correction GPAT 2021"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

Edit your application form and submit