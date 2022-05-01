Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GPAT 2022 answer key released on gpat.nta.nic.in, raise objections till May 2
competitive exams

GPAT 2022 answer key released on gpat.nta.nic.in, raise objections till May 2

  • GPAT 2022: Candidates can download the GPAT 2022 answer key from gpat.nta.nic.in.
GPAT 2022 answer key released on gpat.nta.nic.in, raise objections till May 2(HT file)
GPAT 2022 answer key released on gpat.nta.nic.in, raise objections till May 2(HT file)
Published on May 01, 2022 10:09 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released provisional answer keys of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Candidates can download the GPAT 2022 answer key from gpat.nta.nic.in.

GPAT answer key direct link

The entrance exam was conducted on April 9 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge it by paying a fee of 200 per question. The deadline is May 2 (11:50 pm). 

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," the NTA said.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 02 May 2022 (upto 11:50 p.m.),” it added.

For further clarification related to GPAT 2022  candidates can contact 011-40759000/011-9227700 or email at gpat@nta.ac.in.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gpat
gpat
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out