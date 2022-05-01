GPAT 2022 answer key released on gpat.nta.nic.in, raise objections till May 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released provisional answer keys of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). Candidates can download the GPAT 2022 answer key from gpat.nta.nic.in.

GPAT answer key direct link

The entrance exam was conducted on April 9 in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge it by paying a fee of ₹200 per question. The deadline is May 2 (11:50 pm).

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," the NTA said.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 02 May 2022 (upto 11:50 p.m.),” it added.

For further clarification related to GPAT 2022 candidates can contact 011-40759000/011-9227700 or email at gpat@nta.ac.in.

