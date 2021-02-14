GPAT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- GPAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
GPAT admit card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 on its official website.
Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
The agency will conduct the GPAT 2021 computer-based examination on February 27, 2021.
NTA conducts the national level entrance examination for admission to various M. Pharma Programme.
How to download GPAT admit card 2021:
Visit the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link given that reads “Download GPAT admit card 2021"
Key in your login credentials
The GPAT admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out.
