GSET 2021 for Assistant Professor : Register from today, exam on Dec 26

  • GSET 2021: The Maharaja SayajiRao University of Vadodara has released notification for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET 2021) for assistant professor.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 03:06 PM IST

GSET 2021: The Maharaja SayajiRao University of Vadodara has released notification for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET 2021) for assistant professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Maharaja Sayajirao University at www.gujaratset.in

Candidates can apply for GSET from Monday, June 21. The last date to apply is July 21.

On the behalf of the Gujarat State, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara, the Nodal Agency, will be holding Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges of Gujarat State in 23 subjects at 11 Centres spread across Gujarat state.

The tentative date for the examination is December 26, 2021.

GSET 2021 Application fee: The candidates from the General, Gen – EWS , SEBC (Non-creamy layer) have to pay 900+Banking Charge as application fee.

The candidates from the SC,ST,Third gender Candidate have to pay 700+banking charge as application fee.

The candidates from the PWD(PH/VH) category have to pay 100 as application fee.

GSET 2021 Age limit: There is no age limit applying in applying GSET for the post of Assistant Professor

GSET 2021 Selection Process:

GSET Examination will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions.

How to apply for the 15th GSET

Step 1.Visit the official website of GSET at https://www.gujaratset.ac.in/

Pay the examination fee

Take print out of examination fee receipt

Note down and preserve Order Number and SBIepay Reference ID for online registration of their application form.

Step 2. On the official website of www.gujaratset.in

Click on apply online

Log in with order Number and Sbiepay Reference ID

Fill all the required details

Recheck your application form and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Note: Candidates can check notification on the official website of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda at www.gujaratset.in

