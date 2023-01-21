Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat GUJCET 2023: Registration date extended till January 25

Gujarat GUJCET 2023: Registration date extended till January 25

Published on Jan 21, 2023 09:33 AM IST

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date has been extended till January 25, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has extended the Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date. The registration date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test has been extended till January 25, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

The registration process was started on January 6, 2023. Candidates can apply for the exam through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Gujarat GUJCET 2023

Gujarat GUJCET 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is 350/- for all candidates. To make the payment of the application fees, candidates can use the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country.

GUJCET exam is a state level entrance exam conducted to select candidates for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharmacy courses. Class 12 pass candidates can apply for the exam. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GUJCET.

