Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date extended till January 31, exam on April 3

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date extended till January 31, exam on April 3

competitive exams
Published on Jan 26, 2023 02:30 PM IST

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date has been extended till January 31, 2023. Candidates can apply online through late fees through the official site of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date extended till January 31, exam on April 3(HT File Photo)
Gujarat GUJCET 2023 registration date extended till January 31, exam on April 3(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB has extended the registration date for Gujarat GUJCET 2023. The last date to register online has been extended till January 31, 2023 with late fees. Candidates can apply online through the official site of GSEB at gujcet.gseb.org.

The GUJCET examination will be conducted on April 3, 2023 in single shift. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 4 pm at various exam centres across the state. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Gujarat GUJCET 2023

Gujarat GUJCET 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.
  • Click on registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates have to pay Rs.350 as GUJCET 2023 application fee. Candidates can use the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of GUJCET.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gujcet education
gujcet education
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out