Gujarat GUJCET 2023: Registration process to being from Jan 6, know how to apply

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GUJCET 2023 registration date. The GUJCET 2023 registration process will begin on January 6 and the deadline for the registration process is January 20. Interested candidates will be able to register online at gujcet.gseb.org.

Notification here

Candidates have to pay Rs.350 as GUJCET 2023 application fee. Candidates can use the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch of the country.

GUJCET 2023 Exam: Know how to apply

Visit the GUJCET 2023 website at gujcet.gseb.org

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take the printout for future reference.

