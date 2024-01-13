GUJCET 2024 registration closes soon; apply on gujcet.gseb.org

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the application portal of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 soon. Candidates who will appear in the examination can submit their forms up to January 16 on gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2024 registration closes soon on gujcet.gseb.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The fee of GUJCET 2024 is ₹350, and it can be paid online through SBIePay using credit card, debit card or net banking.

How to apply for GUJCET 2024

Visit the examination website, gujcet.gseb.org.

Now, open the new candidate registration page.

Fill out the registration form and submit it.

Next, log in and fill out your application.

Submit it along with the required documents and the application fee.

When done, take a printout of the confirmation page.

The GUJCET 2024 examination will be conducted on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Originally, it was scheduled for April 2, but the date has been changed due to the CBSE Class 12 board examination.

“As CBSE board exam is held on the said date, GUJCET - 2024 exam will be held on Sunday 31/03/2024 instead of 02/04/2024. This should be noted by school principals/guardians, students and all concerned”, GSEB said.

Results of the examination will be declared along with GSEB HSC Science exam results, details of which will be shared later.