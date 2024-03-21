 GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 released at gseb.org, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 released at gseb.org, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 21, 2024 12:23 PM IST

GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has released the GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024. Candidates who will appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test can download the admit card or hall ticket through the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET)-2024 exam for science stream candidates will be held on March 31, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. GUJCET 2024 exam will be held for admission to the Degree Engineering, Degree/Diploma pharmacy courses for the science stream students of Higher secondary division.

Direct link to download GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024

GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
  • Click on GUJCET Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card or hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the hall ticket and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on January 2 and will end on January 31, 2024.

GUJCET 2024 exam was originally scheduled for April 2, but the date was changed keeping in view the CBSE Class 12 final examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GSEB.

Official Notice Here 

Exam and College Guide
