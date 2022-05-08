GUJCET result 2022 awaited, know how to check Gujarat CET scores

GUJCET 2022 Result: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to declare Gujarat CET or GUJCET result 2022 soon.

The results will be available on the board websites – gujcet.gseb.org and gsebservice.com. Candidates can check it with their login credentials.

The board has released the provisional answer key of GUJCET on gsebeservice.com

Gujarat Common Entrance Test is a state level examination for admission to undergraduate level professional courses at participating institutions across the state.

The entrance test was held on April 18.

The answer key released by GSHSEB is provisional, which means candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key.

The board will go through feedback submitted by candidates and release the final answer key after that.

The results will be declared soon after the final answer key.

How to check GUJCET result

Go to the official website of GSHSEB. Click on the Gujarat CET result link on the homepage. Login with the required details. View result and take a printout of the page.

