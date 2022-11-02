Haryana CET 2022 exam city intimation link out on hssc.gov.in, direct link here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released Haryana CET 2022 exam city intimation link. Candidates who will appear for the Common Eligibility Test can check the exam city intimation link on the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

The NTA will conduct the examination for Group C posts in pen and paper mode on November 5 and 6, 2022 in different Cities/Districts in the State of Haryana. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 3 pm to 4.45 pm.

Direct link for exam city intimation

Candidates are advised to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip, using their Registration No. and Date of Birth on the link available on the official website.

As per the notice, the admit card for the examination will be released soon and this is not the admit card. This is just an advance intimation about the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates to make their travel plan, etc. accordingly. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HSSC.

Official Notice Here

