Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 released at hssc.gov.in, download link here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released Haryana CET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Common Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

NTA will conduct the examination for Group C posts in pen and paper mode on November 5 and 6, 2022 in different Cities/Districts in the State of Haryana. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 11.45 am and second shift from 3 pm to 4.45 pm. The exam city intimation link was activated on November 1, 2022.

Direct link to download Haryana CET Admit Card 2022

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Candidates who want to download the admit card can do it through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

Click on Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details on the official site of HSSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON