Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana civil services JB prelims 2021 answer keys out at highcourtchd.gov.in
competitive exams

Haryana civil services JB prelims 2021 answer keys out at highcourtchd.gov.in

  • Haryana civil services JB prelims 2021: Punjab and Haryana Court has released  answer keys and master copy of question paper of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial branch) preliminary exam 2021.
hin(highcourtchd.gov.in)
hin(highcourtchd.gov.in)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Haryana civil services JB prelims 2021: Punjab and Haryana Court on Monday released the answer keys and master copy of question paper of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial branch) preliminary examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the mentioned exam can check the answer key on the official website of Punjab and Haryana Court at highcourtchd.gov.in.

The Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) preliminary examination 2021 was held on November 13, 2021.

Candidates can submit objection, if any, through objection portal/link  on the official website of Punjab and Haryana Court till 5pm of November 21, 2021, as per the official notification.

Direct link to check HCS (JB) Prelims Exam 2021 answer key  

Steps to check HCS (JB) prelims 2021 answer key:

Visit the official website of Punjab and Haryana Court at highcourtchd.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "HCS (JB) Prel. Examination-2021 (Answer Key / Objection Portal)"

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use

Check the answer key and raise objections, if any.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hcs answer key
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out