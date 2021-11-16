Haryana civil services JB prelims 2021 answer keys out at highcourtchd.gov.in

Haryana civil services JB prelims 2021: Punjab and Haryana Court on Monday released the answer keys and master copy of question paper of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial branch) preliminary examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the mentioned exam can check the answer key on the official website of Punjab and Haryana Court at highcourtchd.gov.in.

The Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) preliminary examination 2021 was held on November 13, 2021.

Candidates can submit objection, if any, through objection portal/link on the official website of Punjab and Haryana Court till 5pm of November 21, 2021, as per the official notification.

Direct link to check HCS (JB) Prelims Exam 2021 answer key

Steps to check HCS (JB) prelims 2021 answer key:

Visit the official website of Punjab and Haryana Court at highcourtchd.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "HCS (JB) Prel. Examination-2021 (Answer Key / Objection Portal)"

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use

Check the answer key and raise objections, if any.