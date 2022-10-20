Haryana Public Service Commission ADO exam date announced

HPSC ADO exam date: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the exam dates for the post of Agricultural Development Officer (ADO).

Interested candidates can now check the exam notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC is scheduled to conduct the ADO written exam 2022 on November 13, 2022.

“The question paper of recruitment test will be 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ$ based on the syllabus enclosed, and the same will be in English language only,” reads the official notification.

The information regarding downloading Admit Cards will be displayed on Commission’s website.

HPSC has offered a total of 20 vacancies for the post of ADO- Agricultural Development Officer (Farm Implements) in the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana.