HP TET 2021: Application correction window to close on October 21

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will close the application correction window for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) November 2021 exam on October 21. Candidates who have applied for the HP TET Nov 2021 and want to make changes in their application can do so through the official website of HP TET www.hpbose.org.

The HP TET 2021 registration process with late fee ended on October 18.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in all particulars except category and Sub-Category. The Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website 4 Days before the commencement of exams.

“After Final Submission of the Online Application Form, Three days will be given for correction(s) (if any) from date 19-10-2021 to 21-10-2021 (till 11:59:00 pm). After that no offline/online request regarding correction will be entertained. Corrections can be made in all particulars except category and sub-category," reads the official website.

HP TET 2021: How to make changes

Visit the official website of HP TET at www.hpbose.org

On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'TET (Nov 2021).'

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on Sign in and key in your application number and DOB

Make changes in the application form

Save and submit the application form