HPPSC Assistant Engineer CBT result 2022 declared at hppsc.hp.gov.ins

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result for the post of Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee- Mechanical).

Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC conducted the Computer based test (CBT) exam on April 29, 2022 for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Executive trainee- Mechanical) at E-2 level in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP and Power, H.P.

A total of 24 candidates have been declared qualified. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test(s).

How to check

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the assistant engineer result link under what’s new tab

The result pdf will appear on your screen

Check for you roll number and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.