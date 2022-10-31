Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HPPSC Assistant Engineer CBT result 2022 declared at hppsc.hp.gov.ins

HPPSC Assistant Engineer CBT result 2022 declared at hppsc.hp.gov.ins

competitive exams
Published on Oct 31, 2022 05:47 PM IST

HPPSC Assistant Engineer CBT result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result for the post of Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee- Mechanical).

HPPSC Assistant Engineer CBT result 2022: HPPSC conducted the Computer based test (CBT) exam on April 29, 2022. (hppsc.hp.gov.in)
HPPSC Assistant Engineer CBT result 2022: HPPSC conducted the Computer based test (CBT) exam on April 29, 2022. (hppsc.hp.gov.in)
ByHT Education Desk

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result for the post of Assistant Engineer (Executive Trainee- Mechanical).

Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC conducted the Computer based test (CBT) exam on April 29, 2022 for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Executive trainee- Mechanical) at E-2 level in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited under the Department of MPP and Power, H.P.

A total of 24 candidates have been declared qualified. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the interview/ personality test(s).

How to check

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in

Click on the assistant engineer result link under what’s new tab

The result pdf will appear on your screen

Check for you roll number and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hppsc exam result.
hppsc exam result.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out