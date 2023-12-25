close_game
HPSC HCS 2023 registration ends today at hpsc.gov.in, direct link here

HPSC HCS 2023 registration ends today at hpsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 25, 2023 09:58 AM IST

HPSC HCS 2023 registration will end today, December 25, 2023. The direct link to apply is given here.

Haryana Public Service Commission will end the registration process for HPSC HCS 2023 on December 25, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Haryana Civil Services (Executive Branch) & Other Allied Services – 2023 can do it through the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

The registration process was started on December 1, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 121 posts in various departments. To apply online candidates can check the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for HPSC HCS 2023 registration

HPSC HCS 2023 registration: How to check

  • Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.
  • Scroll on Apply online link where HPSC HCS 2023 application link will be available.
  • Click on the link and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees for male candidates of general category including dependent son of e-servicemen of Haryana, Backward classes, General and all reserved categories of other states is 1000/- and all female candidates will have to pay 250/- as application fees. The payment should be made through online mode.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on February 11, 2024, and the main written exam will likely be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HPSC.

