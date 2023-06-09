HPSC HCS Preliminary examination results 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

Haryana Public Service Commission announced the Preliminary examination results on June 9. Candidates who took the HCS preliminary examination 2022 can download the results from the official website at hpsc.gov.in. HPSC HCS Preliminary examination results 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HCS (Ex. Br.) & other allied services preliminary examination - 2022 were held on Sunday, May 21. The qualified candidates have to appear for the Mains Examinations of HCS (Ex.Br.) & Other Allied Services.

Direct link to check HPSC HCS Preliminary exam result

HPSC HCS Prelims result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Next, click on the “Result for the Posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Examination - 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check HPSC HCS prelims results

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.