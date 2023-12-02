HPSC MO admit card 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link
HPSC releases admit card for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A.
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana. Candidates who will appear for the HPSC MO examination can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.
The HPSC Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana will be conducted on December 10.
Direct link to download HPSC MO admit card
HPSC MO admit card 2023: Know how to download
To download the HPSC MO admit card 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the MO Subject Knowledge Test admit card 2023 link
Key in your login details
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference