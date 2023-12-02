close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC MO admit card 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link

HPSC MO admit card 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 02, 2023 04:27 PM IST

HPSC releases admit card for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana. Candidates who will appear for the HPSC MO examination can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC releases admit card for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A
HPSC releases admit card for Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A

The HPSC Subject Knowledge Test of Medical Officer(s) Group-A, (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana will be conducted on December 10.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Direct link to download HPSC MO admit card

HPSC MO admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the HPSC MO admit card 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the MO Subject Knowledge Test admit card 2023 link

Key in your login details

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out