HPSC PGT 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

Haryana Public Service Commission has released the HPSC PGT Recruitmentexam 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their admit card. HPSC PGT Recruitment Exam 2023 Admit Card Released, Download Now from hpsc.gov.in

The Post Graduate Teachers examination will be conducted on September 9 and September 10.

To download the HPSC PGT 2023 admit card follow the steps given below:

HPSC PGT 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) To Be Held On 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023”

Key in your login details

Your HPSC PGT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

