HPSC PGT 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 05, 2023 12:52 PM IST

HPSC has released the admit card for the HPSC PGT Recruitment exam 2023. The exam will be conducted on September 9 and 10.

Haryana Public Service Commission has released the HPSC PGT Recruitmentexam 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit card using their admit card.

Direct link to download HPSC PGT 2023 admit card

The Post Graduate Teachers examination will be conducted on September 9 and September 10.

To download the HPSC PGT 2023 admit card follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) To Be Held On 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023”

Key in your login details

Your HPSC PGT 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

