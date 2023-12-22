close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / HPSC PGT admit card 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

HPSC PGT admit card 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 22, 2023 06:24 PM IST

HPSC releases admit card for PGT posts in various subjects.

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the posts of PGTs in Various Subjects (Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology, Hindi, English, Commerce, History, and Mathematics) today, December 22. Candidates who will appear for the PGT examination can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC PGT admit card 2023 released at hpsc.gov.in

According to the release, the exam for the subjects of Hindi, English, Commerce, Economics, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry will now take place on December 30. The exam for History and Mathematics will be conducted on December 31.

The Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Biology, Hindi, and English exams will be held from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. The commerce and History examination will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

HPSC PGT admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Click Here To Download Subject Knowledge Test Admit Card For The Posts Of PGTs In The Subjects Of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Hindi, English, Economics, Commerce, History & Mathematics Held On 30.12.2023 & 31.012.2023”

Log in using your credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Exam and College Guide
