HPSC releases document verification schedule for various posts

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will conduct the document verification process for various posts from December 21 to 27. The recruitment test for these posts was held on September 14 and the result was declared on November 11. Candidates who have qualified in the recruitment test have to appear for the verification of their documents.

On September 14, the HPSC had conducted exams for various posts like Senior Manager (Estate), Deputy Director (Projects), Deputy Director of Agriculture, Manager (P&A) and several other posts.

““The candidates are directed to appear in the office of the Haryana Public Service Commission, Bays No. I-10, Block-B, Sector 4, Panchkula (Haryana) on the dates & time given in the announcement displayed on the website, for submission of the hard copies of their applications & all relevant documents,” the Commission has said.

HPSC document verification schedule

“The candidates must bring the hard copy of their online application form duly signed and all original relevant documents pertaining to academic qualifications, experience, domicile, caste, Ex-serviceman etc., alongwith one photocopy each duly self-attested by the candidate,” the HPSC has said.

