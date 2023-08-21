HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 admit card released at hpsc.gov.in, here's direct link
HPSC releases admit card for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) recruitment exam on August 21. Exam to be held on August 27.
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) today, August 21. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.
The Haryana Sub Divisional Engineer exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on August 27, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon.
Direct link to download HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023
HPSC Sub Divisional Engineer admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) In Development And Panchayat Department, Haryana (Advt No. 29/2022) Held On 27.08.2023”
Log in using your registration details
HPSC Sub-divisional Engineer exam admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
Notification here
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Hpsc
- Admit Card.
- Hall Ticket