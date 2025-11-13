HPSC Treasury Officer, ATO screening test: Roll-wise marks of candidates released, here's link and how to check

HPSC Treasury Officer, ATO screening test: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the roll-number-wise marks of all candidates who appeared in the Screening Test for the posts of Treasury Officer (TO) and Assistant Treasury Officer (ATO) in the Finance Department. The examination was held on November 2, 2025, from 3 pm to 5 pm. HPSC Treasury Officer, ATO screening test: The roll-wise marks list shows candidates’ names, categories and scores out of 100. (HPSC website)

In its announcement, the Commission said that the marks of every candidate, along with the final answer key, have been uploaded to the official website. HPSC has also displayed 321 OMR sheets that were not considered while preparing the result, in a move aimed at maintaining transparency.

The roll-wise marks list shows candidates’ names, categories and scores out of 100. Scores range from single digits to above 60, with several candidates scoring in the 50+ range.

How to check HPSC TO, ATO marks Candidates can check their marks by following these steps:

Visit the official website of the Haryana Public Service Commission: hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘What's New section.

Click on the link titled ‘Roll No.-wise Marks for Screening Test for TO & ATO (Advt. No. 23/2023)’.

The PDF will open.

Use the search option (Ctrl + F) and enter your roll number to find your marks quickly.

Candidates whose OMR sheets were not included can also view the separate list uploaded by the Commission.

The commission has also released the final answer key of the Master Question Booklet of the screening Test for TO and ATO in Finance Department. Here is the direct link to check final answer key.