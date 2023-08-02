HSSC admit cards for CET main exams for Group C posts out, get direct link for hall tickets download

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSC) has released the CET Mains admit card for Group C posts. Eligible candidates can download the HSSC Group C posts admit card from the official website at hssc.gov.in. HSSC admit cards for CET main exams for Group C posts out, get direct link (Shutterstock)

The HSSC CET main written examination for the group 56 posts is scheduled to be conducted on August 5 and the cet main written exam for group 57 is scheduled for August 6.

HSSC CET Mains Group C admit Card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at https://hssc.gov.in/

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the admit card

Take the printout for future reference.