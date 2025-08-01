Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
HSSC CET Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at hssc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 12:33 pm IST

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 objection window closes today, August 1, 2025. The direct link is given here. 

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will close the HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 objection window on August 1, 2025. Candidates who have downloaded the answer key can raise objections against it through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, to raise objections, candidates will have to pay 250/- as a non-refundable fee for each objection raised. The candidates are advised to clearly specify the objection(s) along with the Set, the Question Number of the selected set and the source of the answer with proof, relying upon which the objection is raised; otherwise, the objection will not be considered. The objection(s) received within the stipulated time period shall be considered by the Commission, and the decision of the Commission in this regard shall be final, and the evaluation of the paper shall be done accordingly.

Direct link to raise objections 

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

Candidates can follow the steps given below to raise objections against the answer key.

1. Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

2. Click on HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 pdf file available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where the link to raise objection is given.

4. Click on the link and login to the account.

5. Once done, select the answer you want to raise objection for.

6. Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducted the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 on July 6 and 7. The first shift was held from 10 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift was from 3.15 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
