News / Education / Competitive Exams / HSSC Group C CET 2023 admit card released at hssc.gov.in, download link here

HSSC Group C CET 2023 admit card released at hssc.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 27, 2023 11:45 AM IST

HSSC Group C CET 2023 admit card has been released. The download link is given here.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the HSSC Group C CET 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the written examination for all categories of Group no 16, 22, 23, 30 and 47 can download the admit card through the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Group C CET 2023 admit card released at hssc.gov.in, download link here
HSSC Group C CET 2023 admit card released at hssc.gov.in, download link here

The written examination will be conducted on December 30 and 31, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Direct link to download HSSC Group C CET 2023 admit card

HSSC Group C CET 2023 admit card: How to download

  • Visit the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in.
  • Click on HSSC Group C CET 2023 admit card available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.
  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 31529 posts of Group C in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations /Commission etc. The registration process was started on March 16 and ended on April 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HSSC.

Exam and College Guide
