HTET 2024: Haryana TET correction window opens today at bseh.org.in, make changes till tomorrow

Board of School Education Haryana will open the HTET 2024 correction window on November 16, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link to make corrections through the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HTET 2024: Haryana TET correction window opens today, make changes till tomorrow

The correction window will close on November 17, 2024. Candidates can follow the steps below to make changes to the application form.

HTET 2024: How to make corrections

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana TET correction window link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the application form will open.

Make changes in the application form and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

HTET examination will be held on December 7 and December 8. The Level III examination will be held on December 7 in evening shift- from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, Levelht edu

II exam will be held on December 8 morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and Level I exam will be held on December 8 in evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Board has taken strict measures to conduct HTET 2024 such as installing high-security cameras and jammers at the examination centers. It will also adopt the formula of QR code, alphanumeric, and more on the question papers.