Railway Recruitment Boards have released RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip. The city intimation slip has been released for November 25 examination. Candidates can download it from the official websites of the RRBs under which they have applied. RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip released, download link here

As per the official notice, the city intimation slip for candidates of CEN 01/2024 ALP will be activated 10 days before exam date. For candidates with exam dates from 26.11.2024, 27.11.2024, 28.11.2024 and 29.11.2024, City Intimation Slip will be activated from 16th,17th,18th and 19th Nov 2024 respectively.

The Board has sent SMS and emails to candidates whose city intimation slips have been activated on their registered IDs used to fill out the application form.

RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip: How to download

To download the city intimation slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of respective RRBs.

Click on RRB ALP 2024 exam city slip link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the city intimation slip will be displayed.

Check the city intimation slip and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be released 4 days prior to the examination date.

The first computer-based test (CBT 1) of ALP (CEN 01/2024) is tentatively scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 (CBT 1).

This recruitment drive will fill 18799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation. 5696 vacancies were originally proposed, but the number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot was later increased to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

The Board has advised candidates to be beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.