Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi270C
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city intimation slips today

    By HT Education Desk
    Nov 15, 2024 12:36 PM IST
    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: When released, candidates can download admit cards from the official websites of the RRBs under which they have applied.
    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city intimation slips today on official websites
    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city intimation slips today on official websites

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release the eam city slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination today. When released, candidates can download it from the official websites of the RRBs under which they have applied. The first computer-based test (CBT 1) of ALP (CEN 01/2024) is tentatively scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 (CBT 1). ...Read More

    In the exam schedule, RRBs said exam city information slips and travel authority for SC and ST candidates will be released ten days before the exam date.

    It added that admit cards will be released four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips.

    Originally proposed for 5696 vacancies but the number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot was later increased to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

    There are five stages in the selection process. The first two are computer-based tests—CBT 1 and CBT 2. The third stage will be a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT). It will be followed by Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

    There will be negative marking in both CBT 1 and 2. One-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted if the answer is incorrect. There will be no negative marking in the CBAT.

    Check latest updates on RRB ALP admit card and exam city slips below.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 15, 2024 12:36 PM IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Vacancies increased

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: The number of vacancies mentioned in the recruitment notification was 5,696. Later it was increased to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

    Nov 15, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: CBT dates

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: The first computer-based test (CBT 1) of ALP (CEN 01/2024) is tentatively scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 (CBT 1).

    ShortsbyHindustan Times Cricket
    View All
    Watch & follow exclusive cricket content
    Nov 15, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam dates

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: The first computer-based test of ALP is tentatively scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 (CBT 1). RRBs said exam city information slips and travel authority for SC and ST candidates will be released ten days before the exam date.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:07 AM IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Where to check exam city slips

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Candidates will get the exam city intimation slip for ALP on the official website of the RRB they have applied under.

    Nov 15, 2024 11:06 AM IST

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city intimation slip today

    RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release exam city intimation slips for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination today, November 15.

    News education employment news RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city intimation slips today
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes