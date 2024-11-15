RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city intimation slips today

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release the eam city slip for the Assistant Loco Pilot recruitment examination today. When released, candidates can download it from the official websites of the RRBs under which they have applied. The first computer-based test (CBT 1) of ALP (CEN 01/2024) is tentatively scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 (CBT 1). ...Read More

In the exam schedule, RRBs said exam city information slips and travel authority for SC and ST candidates will be released ten days before the exam date.

It added that admit cards will be released four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips.

Originally proposed for 5696 vacancies but the number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot was later increased to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

There are five stages in the selection process. The first two are computer-based tests—CBT 1 and CBT 2. The third stage will be a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT). It will be followed by Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

There will be negative marking in both CBT 1 and 2. One-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted if the answer is incorrect. There will be no negative marking in the CBAT.

Check latest updates on RRB ALP admit card and exam city slips below.