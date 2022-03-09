IAF AFCAT results announced at afcat.cdac.in, here's how to check
- Indian Air Force On March 9 has declared IAF AFCAT Result 2022.Candidates who have appeared for Air Force Common Admission Test can check their results on the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in.
The IAF AFCAT 2022 examination was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14.
IAF AFCAT Result 2022: Know how to check
Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.
On the homepage click on the candidates log in
Select the “AFCAT 01/2022 - CYCLE”
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your credential's and log in
Your IAF AFCAT result will be displayed on the screen
Download the result
Keep a hard copy for future needs.
For Group A Gazetted Officers in the Flying and Groundwork (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches, the AFCAT 1 2022 exam was held. This recruitment drive for AFCAT 2022 will fill a total of 317 positions. The courses will commence from January 2023 onwards