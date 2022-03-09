IAF AFCAT results announced at afcat.cdac.in, here's how to check

Indian Air Force On March 9 has declared IAF AFCAT Result 2022.Candidates who have appeared for Air Force Common Admission Test. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in.

The IAF AFCAT 2022 examination was conducted on February 12, 13 and 14.

IAF AFCAT Result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official site of IAF AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage click on the candidates log in

Select the “AFCAT 01/2022 - CYCLE”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credential's and log in

Your IAF AFCAT result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result

Keep a hard copy for future needs.

For Group A Gazetted Officers in the Flying and Groundwork (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches, the AFCAT 1 2022 exam was held. This recruitment drive for AFCAT 2022 will fill a total of 317 positions. The courses will commence from January 2023 onwards

