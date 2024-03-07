IAF Agniveervayu exam city information slip for 01/2025 released, direct link

The Indian Air Force has released exam city information slips for the IAF Agniveervayu written test under the 01/2025 intake. Candidates can download IAF Agniveervayu exam citt slips by logging in to the website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The direct link and detailed steps have been provided below. IAF Agniveervayu exam city information slip released (agnipathvayu.cdac.in, screenshot)

Per the latest message displayed on the website, candidates will get their admit cards 24 to 48 hours ahead of the examination.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2025 is available in your login…Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam,” the notice on the website reads.

IAF Agniveervayu exam city slips download link

The online examination is scheduled to begin on March 17.

Login credentials required to download IAF Agniveervayu exam city slips are:

Email address or username.

Password.

How to download IAF Agniveervayu exam city information slips

Go to the IAF Agniveer recruitment website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Open the exam city name and exam date information download link displayed on the running ticker. Enter your username or email address, password and the captcha. Check your exam city name and exam date. Download the page for any future uses.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of the IAF.