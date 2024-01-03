IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on January 17 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Indian Air Force has invited applications for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024. The registration process will begin on January 17 and will end on February 6, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IAF Agniveervayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Registration begins on January 17

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 17, 2024

Closing date of application: February 6, 2024

Online exam dates: From March 17, 2024 onwards

Eligibility Criteria

For Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Other than Science subjects: Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Candidates should be born between January 2, 2004 to July 2, 2007. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test – Phase I and Phase II. Physical Fitness tests and Medical tests will be conducted for those candidates who qualify for Phase I and Phase 2 examinations.

Examination Fees

The examination fee of Rs. 550/- plus GST is to be paid online by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by Debit Cards/ Credit Cards/Internet Banking through payment gateway.

Detailed Notification Here