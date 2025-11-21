IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I Results out: Find out if you're shortlisted

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs has released the result of the ACIO-II/Executive Tier-I exam 2025 at its official website mha.gov.in. The computer-based test was conducted from September 16 to 18, 2025, and candidates whose roll numbers appear in the official list have been shortlisted for the Tier-II stage. The computer-based test was conducted from September 16 to 18, 2025, and candidates whose roll numbers appear in the official list have been shortlisted for the Tier-II stage. (mha.gov.in)

The roll numbers have been published in ascending order for convenience and do not reflect merit or ranking.

According to the notification, shortlisted candidates will soon receive email and SMS alerts to download the Tier-II admit card. The admit card will carry details such as exam date, time, venue and other important instructions.

The IB has also clarified that while the Tier-I result is an important step, qualifying this round does not guarantee selection. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates’ combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III/Interview, as stated in the recruitment advertisement.

The Bureau has further noted that every effort has been made to ensure accuracy in the published list; however, it reserves the right to make corrections if required.

Candidates can check the full list of shortlisted roll numbers and download the official result PDF from the link provided on the recruitment portal.

How to check IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I result Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in

Click on the link for IB ACIO-II/Executive 2025 Tier-I result

The link will take you to an external website

You will be advised to type a link in the address bar of your browser

This will take you to the result page of ACIO-II/Exe 2025 (Tier-I) Exam

Click on the PDF link on this page

Your result will be available in this pdf

https://g03.tcsion.com//per/g03/pub/726/EForms/image/ImageDocUpload/71161/2/8301730531.pdf