IBPS clerk prelims results 2021 declared at ibps.in, direct link

IBPS clerk prelim results 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, September 3 declared the Result of the CRP RRB X office assistant (clerk) preliminary examination.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk preliminary examination can check their results at ibps.in.

The results will be available for viewing till September 9.

How to check IBPS clerk prelim results 2021:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS clerk prelim results 2021

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and login

The IBPS clerk prelim results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out too.