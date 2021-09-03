Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS clerk prelims results 2021 declared at ibps.in, direct link
IBPS clerk prelim results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk preliminary examination can check their results at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
IBPS clerk prelims results 2021 declared at ibps.in, direct link

  • IBPS clerk prelim results 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, September 3 declared the Result of the CRP RRB X office assistant (clerk) preliminary examination.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 09:02 PM IST

IBPS clerk prelim results 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday, September 3 declared the Result of the CRP RRB X office assistant (clerk) preliminary examination.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS clerk preliminary examination can check their results at ibps.in.

The results will be available for viewing till September 9.

Direct link to check IBPS clerk prelim results 2021

How to check IBPS clerk prelim results 2021:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the IBPS clerk prelim results 2021

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and login

The IBPS clerk prelim results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out too.

