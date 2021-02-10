IBPS Clerks prelims score card 2020-21 released, here’s how to check

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Wednesday released the score card for the IBPS clerk prelims examination 2020-21. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their score card online at ibps.in. The scores of IBPS clerk prelims will be available for viewing till February 28.

IBPS Clerk main exam is expected to be be held on February 28. Candidates who have cleared the IBPS clerk prelims are eligible appear for the main exam.

Here’s the direct link to check the IBPS Prelims 2020 score card

How to check the IBPS Prelims 2020 score card:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link available to check score card

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your registration number, password and log in

5. The score card will appear on the display screen.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had on February 12 declared the Result of the CRP Clerks-X preliminary examination.