Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS CRP Clerk main results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link
competitive exams

IBPS CRP Clerk main results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link

  • The main test result for CRP Clerks-XI has been issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).
IBPS CRP Clerk main results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link
IBPS CRP Clerk main results 2022 declared at ibps.in, direct link
Published on Apr 01, 2022 11:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the main examination result for CRP Clerks-XI. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

“Provisional allotment under CRP Clerks-XI has been done based on the state-wise and category-wise vacancies for 2022-23 for clerical cadre as furnished by the Participating Banks (details vide Annexure A) subject to availability. Candidates can view their result status on authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth or Password”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the IBPS CRP Clerk result

IBPS CRP Clerk main results: Know how to check

Visit the official website ibps.in

On the homepage, look for the result link

Key in your login details and submit

Take a printout for future reference.

Read detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
check ibps.in ibps.in ibps result + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out