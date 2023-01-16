Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IBPS Exams 2023 Calendar: RRBs, Clerk, PO, SPL exam dates released at ibps.in

IBPS Exams 2023 calendar has been released. Candidates can check the exam dates for RRBs, Clerk, PO and SPL below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Exams 2023 Calendar. The tentative calendar has been released for online CRP for RRBs, Clerk, PO and SPL exam dates. Candidates can check the exam calendar on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

As per the calendar, the preliminary RRB Office Assistants and Officer Scale I exam will be conducted on August 5, 6, 12, 13 and 19, 2023. The single exam for Officer Scale II and III will be conducted on September 10, 2023 and main exam will be conducted on September 10, 2023.

The preliminary Clerk exam will be conducted on August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023 and main exam on October 7, 2023. The PO prelims exam will be conducted on September 23, 30 and October 1, 2023 and main exam on November 5, 2023. The prelims exam for Specialist Officer will be conducted on December 30 and 31, 2023 and main exam on January 28, 2024.

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official site of IBPS.

Tentative Calendar Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
