IBPS PO 2024: Link for uploading documents for interview available at ibps.in, direct link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has shared the link for uploading documents for the interview round of IBPS PO 2024. The link for uploading the documents is available to candidates on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS PO 2024: Link for uploading documents for interview available at ibps.in

The official website reads, "Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees in Participating Banks (CRP PO/MT-XIV) - Link for Uploading Documents."

IBPS PO 2024: How to upload documents

Candidates can follow the steps below to upload the documents.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS PO 2024 uploading documents link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their registration details.

4. Once done, candidates will have to upload the required documents and click on submit.

5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The interview round is tentatively scheduled for January/February 2025. Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, venue address, time and date will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter or admit card. The interview round is for 100 marks and the minimum qualifying marks is 40 per cent (35 per cent for SC, ST, OBC and PwBD candidates.

The interview admit card for PO posts was released on February 3, 2025. Candidates who have passed the main examination can download the interview admit card from the official website of IBPS till February 18, 2025.

The IBPS PO Main result was announced on January 31, 2025. The result link is active on the website and can be checked till February 7, 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up 3955 Probationary Officer posts. The registration process started on August 1 and concluded on August 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.